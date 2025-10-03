Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $143.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

