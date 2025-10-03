Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,023,016.02. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,622,727 shares of company stock valued at $83,566,691. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

