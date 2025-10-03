Matauro LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Matauro LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 0.5% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matauro LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,033.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 82.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 146,000.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $42.94 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

