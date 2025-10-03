Matauro LLC Sells 152 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Matauro LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 28.7% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.3% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 433,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $688,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,911.45. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,050,433.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 181,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,011,720.64. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,706 shares of company stock worth $170,365,427 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $151.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.07, a P/E/G ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.05. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

