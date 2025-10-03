Matauro LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $120.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

