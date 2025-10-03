Triad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

PFEB opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $38.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

