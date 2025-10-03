Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $686,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5%

KMB opened at $122.62 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

