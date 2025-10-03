ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 208,850.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:TGT opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

