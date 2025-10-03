Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – September 30th

Spring Valley Acquisition, Beneficient, Draganfly, Virios Therapeutics, and Innovation Beverage Group are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market value typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these businesses are smaller and often in earlier growth stages, they can offer investors the potential for above-average returns as they expand—but they also tend to be more volatile and carry higher risk than larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Beneficient (BENF)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Draganfly (DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Innovation Beverage Group (IBG)

