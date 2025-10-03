OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

