Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) vs. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Financial Analysis

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Equinor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Equinor ASA 7.60% 16.91% 5.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Equinor ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Equinor ASA 6 5 4 0 1.87

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Able Energy and Equinor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Equinor ASA has a consensus price target of $22.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Equinor ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equinor ASA is more favorable than Able Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Able Energy has a beta of 7.56, meaning that its stock price is 656% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Equinor ASA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinor ASA $103.77 billion 0.69 $8.81 billion $3.01 8.11

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Able Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments. The company also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; trades in power and emissions; operates refineries, terminals and processing, and power plants; and develops low carbon solutions for oil and gas. In addition, it develops carbon capture and storage projects; provides transportation solutions, including pipelines, shipping, trucking, and rail; and develops and explores for renewable energy, such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, and solar power. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

