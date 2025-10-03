Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Allan Thygesen Sells 40,000 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Docusign Stock Down 1.3%

Docusign stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,960,000 after buying an additional 236,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after buying an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

