Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 7,006 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,075,642.40.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $307.58 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $262.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 120.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

