Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Wender Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wender sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,292.50. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of IONS stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.