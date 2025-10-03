Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,061.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 340,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 336,185 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $248,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. BTIG Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $76.66 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

