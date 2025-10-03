Tucker Marshall Sells 11,139 Shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker Marshall sold 11,139 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 116.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8,557.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 317,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

