Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $66,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,200. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $67,047.50.

On Monday, July 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $66,495.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $22,660.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.85. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

