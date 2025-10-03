OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 23 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,908,000 after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 252,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Roper Technologies stock opened at $497.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.96 and a 200 day moving average of $550.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $492.25 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

