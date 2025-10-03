OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF $FTRB

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.10% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,184,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 896,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 60,787 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FTRB opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

