Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:CURX)

Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 6th. Curanex Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curanex Pharmaceuticals
Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Curanex Pharmaceuticals
Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Curanex Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curanex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.