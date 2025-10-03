Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 6th (NASDAQ:CURX)

Curanex Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CURX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 6th. Curanex Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curanex Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Curanex Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CURX stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Curanex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

Curanex is a developmental stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative botanical drugs to treat patients suffering from inflammatory diseases. Our mission is to address significant unmet medical needs and improve patients’ lives by harnessing the power of natural substances.

