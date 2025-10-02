Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $431.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,576,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,930 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $431,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 168,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 211,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

