Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Lessened by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,468.9% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MA opened at $574.40 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $519.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.01.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

