Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $159.65 Million Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 246.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,571 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $159,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $606.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.74. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $624.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

