Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.