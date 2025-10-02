Pfizer Inc. $PFE Position Lessened by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,183.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after buying an additional 1,562,396 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 158,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.