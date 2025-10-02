Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

