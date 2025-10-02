Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.29.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

COF stock opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

