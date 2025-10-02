Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Cut by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $101,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $14,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 60.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $825.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $733.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $781.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.