Ewa LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $300.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.21. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

