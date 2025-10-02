jvl associates llc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.
NYSEARCA VB opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
