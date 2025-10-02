Kennebec Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Kennebec Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,385,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 956,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after buying an additional 875,412 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

