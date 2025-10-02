Wiser Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,560 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after buying an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $160.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

