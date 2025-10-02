USA Financial Formulas Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

USA Financial Formulas lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3%

ABT opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

