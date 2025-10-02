Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,767 shares of company stock worth $1,488,745 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

