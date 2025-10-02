Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $244.77 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $432.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.