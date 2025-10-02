New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,572,000. NRI Wealth Management LC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC now owns 3,858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 25.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. jvl associates llc bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $359,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix stock opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,208.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,155.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

