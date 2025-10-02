Schaeffer Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Schaeffer Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 18.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

