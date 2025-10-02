iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

