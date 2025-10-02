Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $1,170.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,208.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,324 shares of company stock valued at $70,235,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.