Vicus Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 196,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.52. The company has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

