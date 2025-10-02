Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 2,285.0% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 25,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

