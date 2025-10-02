SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 364 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 37,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $206.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total value of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 206,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,674.44. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock valued at $259,210,094. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.