McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after buying an additional 91,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $300.81 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

