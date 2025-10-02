Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd Sells 55,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.29 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $97.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

