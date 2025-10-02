iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Decreased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $471.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $473.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

