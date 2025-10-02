Vicus Capital Sells 30,532 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,532 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after acquiring an additional 633,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $106.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

