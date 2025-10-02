iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 234.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

