9,828 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Bought by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $464.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

