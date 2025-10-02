Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000.

IVW opened at $121.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

