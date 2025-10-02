UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,619,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

